
19 October 2025 Build 20457003 Edited 19 October 2025 – 21:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Quick Budget Window is now available from the Shop Menu.
-Fixed the display names for Heavy Armor: Champions Heavy Armor, Diamond Shell, Peerless Fortress, and Cerberus.
-Royal, Routine and Quick Therapy Sessions now remove the Drunk status effect starting year 791.
-Fixed Ember Abyss 3 Boss Battle. (it was super broken)
-Fixed Berry Mixes not functioning if you waited on a ground effect.
-Fix navigation, price and stats issues relating to the Read Book Menu in the Library in the post game.
-Fixed the stats on Champion Throw, Stalward Force and Convergent. (wtf how???)
-Skill: Judgement - The skill now functions correctly.
-Aid All is now supported by Flow Ring
-Enemies in zone Ice Lake 2 will now clear if you choose to finish the quest early.
-Fixed Potion Gamble so it's properly removed on use.
-Fixed the Hp of Robust Dress.
-Fixed bug in Fresh Passage 2 that didn't properly end the quest if you finished early.
-Fixed Lowlands risky treasure battle.
-Fixed dialogue event for Boss Marlena in the Bandit Hideout.
-Recommendation Menu: All Material items are now listed under the correct section.
-Fixed Battle Objective: Win With Hp Above #, Don't Use Item, Support, Move, Attack, Defend, Check Status.
-Corrected various dialogue issues and miscellaneous issues.

