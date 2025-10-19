-Quick Budget Window is now available from the Shop Menu.

-Fixed the display names for Heavy Armor: Champions Heavy Armor, Diamond Shell, Peerless Fortress, and Cerberus.

-Royal, Routine and Quick Therapy Sessions now remove the Drunk status effect starting year 791.

-Fixed Ember Abyss 3 Boss Battle. (it was super broken)

-Fixed Berry Mixes not functioning if you waited on a ground effect.

-Fix navigation, price and stats issues relating to the Read Book Menu in the Library in the post game.

-Fixed the stats on Champion Throw, Stalward Force and Convergent. (wtf how???)

-Skill: Judgement - The skill now functions correctly.

-Aid All is now supported by Flow Ring

-Enemies in zone Ice Lake 2 will now clear if you choose to finish the quest early.

-Fixed Potion Gamble so it's properly removed on use.

-Fixed the Hp of Robust Dress.

-Fixed bug in Fresh Passage 2 that didn't properly end the quest if you finished early.

-Fixed Lowlands risky treasure battle.

-Fixed dialogue event for Boss Marlena in the Bandit Hideout.

-Recommendation Menu: All Material items are now listed under the correct section.

-Fixed Battle Objective: Win With Hp Above #, Don't Use Item, Support, Move, Attack, Defend, Check Status.

-Corrected various dialogue issues and miscellaneous issues.