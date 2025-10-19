Hey Dwarves!
We’re thrilled to announce that Spookbeard’s Tavern is back for a limited time to celebrate the Halloween season!
💀 The Spookbeard’s Box has returned! Giving you another chance to unlock those limited spooky cosmetics if you missed them last year!
🕯️ And that’s not all! During the event, all players get free access to the full Spookbeard’s Tavern theme, featuring a haunted Tavern and Lobby makeover, plus all your customers showing up in costume!
👻 To kick things off, enjoy a free cosmetic code this Halloween:
Code: BOO
