Hey Dwarves!

We’re thrilled to announce that Spookbeard’s Tavern is back for a limited time to celebrate the Halloween season!

💀 The Spookbeard’s Box has returned! Giving you another chance to unlock those limited spooky cosmetics if you missed them last year!

🕯️ And that’s not all! During the event, all players get free access to the full Spookbeard’s Tavern theme, featuring a haunted Tavern and Lobby makeover, plus all your customers showing up in costume!

👻 To kick things off, enjoy a free cosmetic code this Halloween:

Code: BOO