 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20456973 Edited 19 October 2025 – 21:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Finally directly reproduced, tested, and resolved the cause of the issue that would make the game hang when tile-replacing effects replaced tiles that were just placed that had tile replacing effects. Thanks to everyone who reported this bug and gave information, it made it easier for me to reproduce it in testing to find it and squash it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4045891
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 4045892
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 4045893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link