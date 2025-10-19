- Finally directly reproduced, tested, and resolved the cause of the issue that would make the game hang when tile-replacing effects replaced tiles that were just placed that had tile replacing effects. Thanks to everyone who reported this bug and gave information, it made it easier for me to reproduce it in testing to find it and squash it.
Caveman Caravan V 1.0.41
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
