 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20456952 Edited 19 October 2025 – 21:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 New Content & Features

  • 🗡️ Mini Samurai Game: Test your reflexes in a brand-new samurai-themed challenge!

  • 🔔 Reinforcement Bell: Hear the call! A new bell sound rings when reinforcements arrive on the battlefield.

  • ⚔️ New Attacks & Abilities: Expand your tactical options with fresh ways to crush your enemies.

  • 🚪 Seamless Transitions: Enjoy new scene transitions — smoother, faster, and no loading screens!

    A new biome with aqua water blessing

🔧 Improvements & Tweaks

  • Visual polish and animation timing updates

  • Better feedback during battle events

This update makes every fight more dynamic and immersive than ever.
Prepare your squad — the war isn’t over yet! ⚔️

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3310351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link