🔥 New Content & Features
🗡️ Mini Samurai Game: Test your reflexes in a brand-new samurai-themed challenge!
🔔 Reinforcement Bell: Hear the call! A new bell sound rings when reinforcements arrive on the battlefield.
⚔️ New Attacks & Abilities: Expand your tactical options with fresh ways to crush your enemies.
🚪 Seamless Transitions: Enjoy new scene transitions — smoother, faster, and no loading screens!
A new biome with aqua water blessing
🔧 Improvements & Tweaks
Visual polish and animation timing updates
Better feedback during battle events
This update makes every fight more dynamic and immersive than ever.
Prepare your squad — the war isn’t over yet! ⚔️
Changed files in this update