v1.0.7 Bug fixes

- Fixed an issue where if you pause the game during a night crawling scene, the display of the scene would suddenly change the next time the night crawling scene started.

- Fixed an issue where a dummy image would be displayed if the dorm leader's role was changed before performing "Search for Footprints" (the image corresponding to the current role will now be displayed).

- Fixed an issue where chat content outside of the lobby (in-game normal, dirty, and prison chat) would be displayed in the lobby chat when reconnecting to the lobby (or when a player newly connects after finishing a game).

- Fixed an issue where the name of the player who left the lobby would be displayed as their Steam default name instead of their edited name.

- Fixed an issue where if a player was already unmuted when entering a room, the icon would be displayed as muted (visually only).

- Reduced an issue where microphone settings could fail to synchronize when connecting to a game (if a similar issue occurs, reconnecting to the lobby may improve synchronization).

- A warning will now be displayed when connecting to a game, when microphone settings are not synchronized, and when unmuting.