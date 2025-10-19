NEW:

- The inventory has gone through a major rework

-- This is part of a larger effort to revamp all the GUI elements of the game - more will follow!

- A social menu has been added to the inventory

- The journal is now integrated into the inventory

- Each room has been given a name and can be viewed in the journal to see where you are

- The "online players" have been moved into the social section and now also display the players' room

- Solar and Nocturnal stones can now be bought from the market - these will set the time of day to midnight or midday when used

CHANGES:

- Additional anti-stuck measures have been implemented, this should hopefully eliminate edge cases where you could still get stuck on something while dashing

- The overshield bar has been made slightly transparant so that you can still see your actual health

- Some camera tweaks were done, making certain elements in view sharper

- Increased the deadzone on player controllers to make sprinting only happen at the edge of the stick

- The loading screen at the start when launching the game should now always display your character running (no more asset pop-in)

- The auto-screenshots functionality has been removed after you complete arena, because it was causing issues with the character swapper

- The purple and yellow cursor options now maintain their color in non-combat mode as well

- Added an additional check to prevent players from getting stuck when performing Foresight

- The Hallowed Guardian event boss can now also be farmed for paper and seeds!

FIXED:

- Slowness status effect on the player was broken and is now resolved

- Fixed an issue with fish flying into the void if you catch them and leave before you pick them up

- Fixed an issue with auto-aim override not working anymore on controllers (when using magic/ranged)

- Fixed an issue with the Wings Of Death store purchase

- An issue with Voidtouched Finley regarding his ranged phase has been fixed

- You can't enter the attunement training grounds anymore without owning an island