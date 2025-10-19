 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20456441 Edited 19 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A tutorial and an in-game wiki have been added to the game!

I’m confident that onboarding will now be faster and smoother than ever.

You’ll also discover two new game modes.
I have a feeling the “Fair-Play Opponent” mode will quickly become a fan favorite!
This mode ensures your computer opponent always uses a competent AI, no matter the selected difficulty level.

The giant country side tooltips, which were unintentionally disabled in a previous patch, are now back!

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3204122
  • Loading history…
