A tutorial and an in-game wiki have been added to the game!

I’m confident that onboarding will now be faster and smoother than ever.

You’ll also discover two new game modes.

I have a feeling the “Fair-Play Opponent” mode will quickly become a fan favorite!

This mode ensures your computer opponent always uses a competent AI, no matter the selected difficulty level.

The giant country side tooltips, which were unintentionally disabled in a previous patch, are now back!

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik