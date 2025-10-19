Hi Folks! Christmas is just around the corner! Fantastic FIndings has entered SteamNextFest and our Wishlist Numbers doubled!



Now we don't want the game to be too easy nor too fast! No Cheating!

So the level unlock feature is finally here!



You can now progress to the next levels by earning stars!

Not to worry! Stars earned by food and cleanup also contribute to your star count, to unlock new levels!



So it's important getting feedback on the number of stars to unlock, too few, too many, too easy, too hard? Share it on our discord!



In the meantime there have also been:

Minor changes to the 1st and 2nd level!

Misc Bugfixing too of course!

Settings menu updated! With a new festive Candycane look!



Enjoy!

