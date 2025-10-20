Feature: The game world is almost entirely persisted now, which means enemies killed, items picked up, loot collected and objects destroyed will be remembered and saved into the save files.
Feature: Vulkan support has been added back.
Feature: Enemies are able to alert each other and communicate even if the player starts hunting them down using sneak attacks.
Feature: Enemies can hear when an arrow lands.
Feature: The AI is able to climb ladders and jump off from certain places to reach the player.
Feature: Minecarts are now movable in the mines.
Feature: The guillotine and the trapdoor of the gallows are interactable now.
Rework: The game starts by showing its logo instead of a loading screen to avoid showing text before localized text and other assets are loaded.
Rework: Chests and containers now keep their looted state as well as all the items kept in them.
Rework: Pickupables are now persistent and spawned by proper spawners with conditions and follow up actions.
Rework: NPC property is properly marked as such so taking these items is considered stealing.
Rework: Torch holders and ore mines keep their states.
Rework: Destructibles remain destroyed.
Rework: Slaughtered animals remain dead.
Rework: Killed monsters, guards and other NPCs remain dead, excluding monster and bandit camps.
Rework: Cats are even more evil now.
Rework: Enemy animation timings are randomized now giving enemy attacks and reactions a bit more variety.
Rework: Animation Blueprints for NPCs have been moved to native code for better performance.
Rework: Enemy attack and weapon distances have been reworked to keep big enemies and enemies with large weapons away form the player and smaller ones closer so fights look and feel better.
Rework: The AI has been generally improved.
Rework: The giant shipwreck model has been sightly adjusted for better AI navigation.
Rework: The bandit castle has been reworked for better AI navigation.
Rework: Jemima has been moved to a different location so she leaves the bandits in peace.
Rework: Trader inventory size is now increased when the player sells more items than what could fit into the trader's inventory.
Rework: The boat camera has been adjusted so the player can see more of the environment.
Rework: Completing quests and objectives are now more visually appealing.
Rework: Lilith's house got some additional lighting in the Hell scenario so she is highlighted better.
Rework: Volumetric cloud look and performance have been improved.
Rework: Particle Effect performance and distance culling has been improved.
Rework: Minor tweaks to graphics quality settings.
Rework: Texture quality and performance have been improved.
Rework: Texture assets have been resaved to fix certain texture loading issues.
Rework: The special keys Tab and Pause are no longer mapable as input keys, same as Escape, since these keys have general navigation functionality in the menu system.
Rework: Removed some unused Plugins from the project.
Fix: File version is not saved properly into the save files.
Fix: The default mappings for Controls are corrupt in some cases and there are several other issues with input mapping.
Fix: Volumetric Clouds are extremely heavy on performance.
Fix: The ocean shader does not load sometimes.
Fix: Lilith still has a quest icon after completing "Go to Hell".
Fix: Stamina regeneration doesn't stop while the Journal is open.
Fix: The player character jumps a little each time a level is loaded.
Fix: The elevator in the Control Tower will stay at the bottom even if the player made a save game while being at the top of the tower.
Fix: The control panels in the Control Tower always appear usable to the player even when they aren't
Fix: Equip item sounds are played each time a save or a level is loaded.
Fix: The AI can't attack the player if the player is on a ladder or on a destructible blockade.
Fix: Enemies don't react properly to getting hit by objects.
Fix: Cats don't react to the fish the player picks up from their bowls.
Fix: Theresa's cow is seemingly walking in the air.
Fix: The friendly troll does not return to friendly state after fighting an other monster.
Fix: April is T-posing when she is angry.
Fix: Attacking Lord William via dialogue will not alert his guards.
Fix: If Lilith dies during the Hellspawn fight, she doesn't respawn at all.
Fix: Lilith's shield stays for a while when Lilith dies.
Fix: Dropping a single item of a stack that is on your Hotbar will break the Hotbar link.
Fix: Chili Beans doesn't get removed from the Hotbar when being consumed.
Fix: Items in the right-most column of a trader's inventory are cropped on the right.
Fix: Items don't stack during trading.
Fix: Trader affinity is increased by the number of transactions and not by the number of items sold, so selling multiple items at once is worth less than selling them one by one.
Fix: Items equipped for the first time don't show up on the character preview.
Fix: Most Particle Effects are invisible.
Fix: Grass grows through some stones.
Fix: Some candy floats in the air.
Fix: The intro text doesn't start anymore until the laptop is used.
Fix: Using the laptop restarts the intro text if it was already complete.
Fix: The Ancient ruins are called Ancient Temple on the map.
Fix: There are several typos here and there.
Fix: There are differences between the voiceovers and their audio captions.
Fix: Some Hungarian translations are missing.
