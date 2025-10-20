Feature: The guillotine and the trapdoor of the gallows are interactable now.

Feature: Minecarts are now movable in the mines.

Feature: The AI is able to climb ladders and jump off from certain places to reach the player.

Feature: Enemies can hear when an arrow lands.

Feature: Enemies are able to alert each other and communicate even if the player starts hunting them down using sneak attacks.

Feature: Vulkan support has been added back.

Feature: The game world is almost entirely persisted now, which means enemies killed, items picked up, loot collected and objects destroyed will be remembered and saved into the save files.

Rework: The game starts by showing its logo instead of a loading screen to avoid showing text before localized text and other assets are loaded.

Rework: Chests and containers now keep their looted state as well as all the items kept in them.

Rework: Pickupables are now persistent and spawned by proper spawners with conditions and follow up actions.

Rework: NPC property is properly marked as such so taking these items is considered stealing.

Rework: Torch holders and ore mines keep their states.

Rework: Destructibles remain destroyed.

Rework: Slaughtered animals remain dead.

Rework: Killed monsters, guards and other NPCs remain dead, excluding monster and bandit camps.

Rework: Cats are even more evil now.

Rework: Enemy animation timings are randomized now giving enemy attacks and reactions a bit more variety.

Rework: Animation Blueprints for NPCs have been moved to native code for better performance.

Rework: Enemy attack and weapon distances have been reworked to keep big enemies and enemies with large weapons away form the player and smaller ones closer so fights look and feel better.

Rework: The AI has been generally improved.

Rework: The giant shipwreck model has been sightly adjusted for better AI navigation.

Rework: The bandit castle has been reworked for better AI navigation.

Rework: Jemima has been moved to a different location so she leaves the bandits in peace.

Rework: Trader inventory size is now increased when the player sells more items than what could fit into the trader's inventory.

Rework: The boat camera has been adjusted so the player can see more of the environment.

Rework: Completing quests and objectives are now more visually appealing.

Rework: Lilith's house got some additional lighting in the Hell scenario so she is highlighted better.

Rework: Volumetric cloud look and performance have been improved.

Rework: Particle Effect performance and distance culling has been improved.

Rework: Minor tweaks to graphics quality settings.

Rework: Texture quality and performance have been improved.

Rework: Texture assets have been resaved to fix certain texture loading issues.

Rework: The special keys Tab and Pause are no longer mapable as input keys, same as Escape, since these keys have general navigation functionality in the menu system.