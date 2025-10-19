 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20456333 Edited 19 October 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixes a potential security issue in the Unity Engine. The exploit could allow a bad actor to run code locally using command line arguments. I'm fairly certain Steam has it's own protections against this, but better safe than sorry.

As far as I know, no one has actually exploited this, nor is it possible on Switch.

For more info see: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01



Changed files in this update

Windows A Robot Named Fight Content Depot 603531
  • Loading history…
Linux A Robot Named Fight Linux Depot 603533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link