This patch fixes a potential security issue in the Unity Engine. The exploit could allow a bad actor to run code locally using command line arguments. I'm fairly certain Steam has it's own protections against this, but better safe than sorry.
As far as I know, no one has actually exploited this, nor is it possible on Switch.
For more info see: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Patch 1.6.1.37: Security Fix
