You can change the opacity of your projectiles and particles. No more sunglasses needed for late-game.

There is now a full map with fog of war, so you can see where you've explored

Support for running the game in DX12. DX11 is recommended, but if you are experiencing crashes, running in DX12 *might* help. There should be a Steam popup that shows when you boot the game, allowing you to choose. If it's not showing yet, try restarting Steam. Also keep in mind, if you run your game in DX12, certain graphical features will be broken, like Ambient Occlusion and Color Grading.

Money particles move faster now during final swarm, so that you can still pick them up while running

Fixed an issue with Hero Sword and Corrupted Sword, where if you got a lot of size, the speed of the sword projectile didn't scale with the size.

Charge shrines are now a different color on the minimap than other shrines

Particles and effects opacity slider added in Visuals settings. Auto opacity is enabled by default, and should be enough for most players. Do keep in mind that a lot of transparent projectiles is a bit harder for your PC to render, but that doesn't really matter until you have a fuckton of projectiles in late game. When you do have a fuckton of projectiles with ridiculous size covering the entire screen, you might wanna make them fully transparent, or set them to 0 transparency for absolute best FPS. But you can just experiment with this.

Fox passive buff: 1% -> 2% Luck per level



Birdo Passive: Birdo now gains 1% Airborne Damage per level



Bush Passive: 0.5% -> 1% Crit Damage per level. Bullseyes appear more often on enemies, and the explosion size now scales with size mutliplier.



Megachad Passive - Gain 2.5% damage every time you flex



Noelle now gains Size instead of Duration per level. She also gains a damage multiplier per frozen enemy (0.02x per frozen enemy, so 50 frozen = 2x damage)



Robinette Passive: Buffed early and mid game, but starts to gain less damage per gold after 200k gold. This only really affects super late-game leaderboard runs, and I'm making this change so we can see other characters on the leaderboards. It would be nice to buff all other characters to become as strong as robinette, but that is not something I can do overnight, so a short term solution was to just nerf her passive late-game for now. I'd like to eventually get in per-character leaderboards too, which also kinda solves this problem.



Dicehead Passive: Buffed a bit, the rewards don't fall off as fast anymore. Previously his rewards were halved by level 25, now they are halved by level 50.



Calcium Passive: Buffed and simplified a bit. Now gains 0.75% damage per level and 0.5% per 1% Speed Multiplier. This damage is applied gradually as Calcium approaches his top speed.



Ogre Passive - Buffed 1% -> 1.5%



Scarf does more damage now 33% -> 50%



Brass knuckles: Changed from Additive to Flat, which makes scaling stronger, and now increases size per amount stacked



Spaceman no longer takes fall damage

