Megabonk v1.0.17 Patch Notes
TLDR
There is now a full map with fog of war, so you can see where you've explored
You can change the opacity of your projectiles and particles. No more sunglasses needed for late-game.
System
Support for running the game in DX12. DX11 is recommended, but if you are experiencing crashes, running in DX12 *might* help. There should be a Steam popup that shows when you boot the game, allowing you to choose. If it's not showing yet, try restarting Steam. Also keep in mind, if you run your game in DX12, certain graphical features will be broken, like Ambient Occlusion and Color Grading.
Game
Particles and effects opacity slider added in Visuals settings. Auto opacity is enabled by default, and should be enough for most players. Do keep in mind that a lot of transparent projectiles is a bit harder for your PC to render, but that doesn't really matter until you have a fuckton of projectiles in late game. When you do have a fuckton of projectiles with ridiculous size covering the entire screen, you might wanna make them fully transparent, or set them to 0 transparency for absolute best FPS. But you can just experiment with this.
Silver Tome can now be toggled
Charge shrines are now a different color on the minimap than other shrines
Fixed an issue with Hero Sword and Corrupted Sword, where if you got a lot of size, the speed of the sword projectile didn't scale with the size.
Money particles move faster now during final swarm, so that you can still pick them up while running
Balancing
Fox passive buff: 1% -> 2% Luck per level
Birdo Passive: Birdo now gains 1% Airborne Damage per level
Bush Passive: 0.5% -> 1% Crit Damage per level. Bullseyes appear more often on enemies, and the explosion size now scales with size mutliplier.
Megachad Passive - Gain 2.5% damage every time you flex
Noelle now gains Size instead of Duration per level. She also gains a damage multiplier per frozen enemy (0.02x per frozen enemy, so 50 frozen = 2x damage)
Robinette Passive: Buffed early and mid game, but starts to gain less damage per gold after 200k gold. This only really affects super late-game leaderboard runs, and I'm making this change so we can see other characters on the leaderboards. It would be nice to buff all other characters to become as strong as robinette, but that is not something I can do overnight, so a short term solution was to just nerf her passive late-game for now. I'd like to eventually get in per-character leaderboards too, which also kinda solves this problem.
Dicehead Passive: Buffed a bit, the rewards don't fall off as fast anymore. Previously his rewards were halved by level 25, now they are halved by level 50.
Calcium Passive: Buffed and simplified a bit. Now gains 0.75% damage per level and 0.5% per 1% Speed Multiplier. This damage is applied gradually as Calcium approaches his top speed.
Ogre Passive - Buffed 1% -> 1.5%
Scarf does more damage now 33% -> 50%
Brass knuckles: Changed from Additive to Flat, which makes scaling stronger, and now increases size per amount stacked
Spaceman no longer takes fall damage
Cursed Doll can now curse more than 1 enemy (1 -> 5) every time it ticks (every 1s).
Other
Calcium's Theme is now extended and goes twice as hard
Leaderboard reset time is scheduled 4 hours earlier every Sunday, just so I don't have to stay up until 2am to verify everything is working right
I've signed up for Nvidia Geforce Now / Steam Cloud Play. I'm not sure how long it takes to get approved, but it should be available there soon!
If gaining multiple levels instantly, you can now see the stats change on the right hand side as you pick upgrades. Previously the stats only updated after you completed all your level up offers.
Bugs
Fixed a bug where Shady Guy doesn't disappear after purchasing from him
Fixed a bug where HP gained from leveling didn't show in the stats screen. Also it didn't work with stuff like Beefy Ring. (You gain +1 Max HP per level on all characters.
Fixed a bug where Campfire didn't go away after microwaving it
If you're standing next to a chest, and get enough money to buy it, the text will now change from red to white without having to move away from the chest and back into range
Fixed an issue where Shattered Wisdom didn't deal any damage. It now works as intended (and might be very strong idk)
Fixed a bug where items could damage enemies when game was paused
(Hopefully) Fixed a bug where the music stops playing at the intro of a game
Fixed a bug where banishing every Epic item would no longer grant any Legendary items
Fixed a bug where Chaos Tome reward was multiplied by Luck Multiplier twice. Basically legendary upgrades grew exponentially.
Tried to fix an issue where some players couldn't play the game at all because the menu was bugged.
ok
Yep that's it for now. thanks for playing and for all the feedback. i realize there's still a lot of balancing changes that people wanna see, but keep in mind im just a single person working on this, so I can only do so much every week. Next week I might try to do some new content for Halloween, if I can cook something up in time.
peace
