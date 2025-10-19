 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20456255 Edited 19 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

update

  • Replace some scene models and increase the atmosphere effect of the scene.

Bug fixes

  • Occasional large black block shadows appear on parcels during layer switching

Changed files in this update

