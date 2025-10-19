In light of recent news of a security exploit in Unity, I have rebuilt the latest version of the Physics Update (v0.2.14) with an updated version of the Unity Editor that I'm using for this project. The demo version has also been updated.
Note that I am not able to apply updates to the "physics-update-playerprefs" or "pre-physics-update" branches. If you want to play on those historical branches of Solar Lander, then you should apply the patch that Unity has provided. But "physics-update" (non-playerprefs version), "beta-build", and "default" branches have been updated with a clean build of the game.
Unity Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bitEnglish Solar Lander Win64 Depot 724172
Linux 64-bitEnglish Solar Lander Linux Depot 724173
