19 October 2025 Build 20456239 Edited 19 October 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In light of recent news of a security exploit in Unity, I have rebuilt the latest version of the Physics Update (v0.2.14) with an updated version of the Unity Editor that I'm using for this project. The demo version has also been updated.

Note that I am not able to apply updates to the "physics-update-playerprefs" or "pre-physics-update" branches. If you want to play on those historical branches of Solar Lander, then you should apply the patch that Unity has provided. But "physics-update" (non-playerprefs version), "beta-build", and "default" branches have been updated with a clean build of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Solar Lander Win64 Depot 724172
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Solar Lander Linux Depot 724173
  • Loading history…
