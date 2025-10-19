🎃 Trick or treat, traveler? 🎃

Have no fear – it's just the usual "humanity on the brink of destruction and everything being haunted by supernatural beings" scenario that's typical for this time of year - which doesn't mean you'll survive.

We'd like to take advantage of the unpleasant situation of the undead taking over the universe to remind you of our upcoming releases: The alternative path of the Sphere Arc is almost complete and will be released in the coming weeks! Immediately after that - hopefully still this year - the J-12 Arc (Chapter 3) will follow.

If you not only shred pumpkins and pulverize skeleton bones, but also speak Portuguese or Russian, we have some good news for you: With this update, a completely new translation - Brazilian Portuguese - is being released, and the Russian version has been updated again!

Many thanks to our fearless translators José Roberto (PT-BR) and SeGAD (RU), you guys did an amazing job, and of course - thank you all for playing and the great support!

See you soon with the next update, folks! 🚀