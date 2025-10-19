Hey everyone!The new release is ready!I've lost count of how many playthroughs I've made to iterate on the balancing, but it was worth it.Combat feels much faster, making the choice for your next move a lot more important.I hope you enjoy the Lost Naga ending too~This is officially the biggest patch notes I've ever made lmao, big version!Have fun!Release Notes 0.11.7Features:Added Lost Naga ending.-Available after strengthening Silas' Claim.Added "Memories of Silas" Achievement.Added art for the inside of Apothus' Castle (By Deriaz!).-Changes when you destroy the ceiling of the main hall.Added Overpower ability (Gain % Strength for each second spent in combat).-Unlocked at level 1.-Minotaur Guard starts with 5 ranks.-Lost Prisoner starts with 5 ranks.-Drenth starts with 5 ranks.-Apothus starts with 5 ranks.-Imp starts with 1 rank.Renamed Prowess to Agility.You can now fight Apothus even after promissing to join him.Won encounters requirement to starting The Might encounter is now 20 (from 30).Strength requirement to starting The Bind encounter is now 45 (from 20).Balancing:Changed player starting stats to 60 hp, 10 Agility and 30 Strength. (from 100 hp, 30 Agility and 15 Strength).Changed Nyx Spawn health to 170 (from 210).Changed Leviathan health to 150 (from 250).Changed Lost Prisoner health to 250 and Strength to 70 (from 500 hp and 50 Strength).Changed Lost Naga health to 350 and Strength to 160 (from 500 hp and 70 Strength).Changed Drenth health to 350 and Strength to 100 (from 700 hp and 70 Strength).Changed Imp health to 60 (from 64).Changed Apothus Form 2 health to 1000 (from 1200).Every global stat based abilities now grants multipliers on top of their bonus to their respective stats.-Size tiers grant 10%, 20%, 50%, 75%, 100% to Strength.-Muscle tiers grant 10%, 20%, 50%, 75%, 100% to Strength.-Balls tiers grant 5%, 10%, 25%, 35%, 50% to Agility.-Cock tiers grant 5%, 10%, 25%, 35%, 50% to Agility.Reworked "Unarmed Strike" fight move into "Pummel".-Has a 100% strength multiplier (from 70%).-Has 7 base damage.-Takes 2 seconds to perform.Reworked "Bash" fight move into "Quick Jab".-Has a 50% strength multiplier (from 100%).-Has 3 base damage.-Takes 1.2 seconds to perform (from 2).Warrior of Duality now grants strength when corrupted instead of arousal.-It is also unlocked from Level 1 (from 3).Increased Empowering Drink stat gains to 15 hp, 10 Agility and 10 Strength per rank (from 5 hp, 5 Agility and 3 Strength).Increased Deadly Aim crit chance gain by 10% per rank (from 7%).Piercing Precision is now unlocked at Level 1 (from 5).Vampiric Lust now heals for a percentage of max health instead of a set amount.Changed healing amounts for Joint Assault to 2.5% per rank (from 5% per rank).Strength of the Forgotten is now available at Level 1 (from 5)-Still needs to be in NewGame+ for it.Increased Block's damage mitigation to 45% (from 30%)Increased Prideful Ascent time cost to 5 seconds (from 4).Reduced growth multipleirs to Sigil Triad by about half.Increased Silas' Dominance growth multiplier to 50% (from 20%).Silas' Claim gains a 3x multiplier to its size theft values every time it's empowered.Changed stat gains upon leveling up.-Odd levels now grant 30 hp (from 20).-Even levels now grant 7.5 Strength (from 4).Changed leviathan choice restrictions.Changed leviathan corruption calculation.UI:Added animated fades to combat report as new moves are added to it.Moved time left before opponent's next move to the bottom of the fight window.Added tooltip display for XP and Essence modifiers.Cleaned up links in the main menu screen.Added Corrupted glitches to the Balls stat when infested by Nyx Spawns.Bugfixes:Fixed an issue where negative body stats would not be shown in the character sheet.Removed unused attack timing settings from Ferro's teammate menu.Fixed an issue where The Might's fight rewards were much lower than expected.Fixed an issue where Lukka would always complain that his reservoir was empty, until it was full.Fixed a Lukka passage counting as an expedition.Fixed issues with Mutation table.This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.11.6, but you can restart the game with your Essence, Achievements, and Exp from older saves.