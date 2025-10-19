Small patch:
-added Steam friendlist Rich Presence (game status): "In main menu", "customizing their Heroes", "Playing [faction] on [map]"
-fixed throwable swap exploit that allowed throwing explosives followed by an immediate attack
-throwing knife kills should now be awarded as intended
Version 0.1.3.259 - Steam Rich Presence and bug fixes
