 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Keeper
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20455980 Edited 19 October 2025 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.95.1.0

  • Major Change to the sound 

  • Underwater sound change

  • Fixed Sinking

  • Update Water (more stable waves from ships)

Some Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waeE1te6x2U



Changed files in this update

Windows Ship Simulator Realistic Depot 1544892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link