19 October 2025 Build 20455857
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved Lifeforce Regeneration rate (quicker Healing)

- There's a Level 150 cap

- More stats info will be available soon, like damage, cooldown rates, various numbers that go up

- Another quick QOL update, more on the way very soon! Cheers

