- Improved Lifeforce Regeneration rate (quicker Healing)
- There's a Level 150 cap
- More stats info will be available soon, like damage, cooldown rates, various numbers that go up
- Another quick QOL update, more on the way very soon! Cheers
v0.47.9 (Lifeforce Buff Update + QOL)
Update notes via Steam Community
