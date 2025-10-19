* Fixed bug affecting to Woven Grass Armor
* Fixed bug affecting to Alchemy Table in Molten Summit
* Halloween items now will appears at first place on shops
* Added new Preferred Server "Zek Server [ESP]"
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.10.1 Hotfix 🛠️
