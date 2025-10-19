 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20455842
* Fixed bug affecting to Woven Grass Armor
* Fixed bug affecting to Alchemy Table in Molten Summit
* Halloween items now will appears at first place on shops
* Added new Preferred Server "Zek Server [ESP]"

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
