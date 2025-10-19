Explosive Odds V1.1.0 Spooky Update!
Greetings Boom Bots!
The spooky update is here! This update brings in new Halloween themed costumes plus a fun new ability called Trick or Treat with a new rule preset to go along with it! This update marks the first stop on our development roadmap! Exciting stuff. (See the patch notes before for all changes)
With this update we also launched a new DLC!! The spooky pack DLC which includes 4 cool new hats!
Jack o' Lantern
Candy Bucket (Spills candy if you look too far forwards)
Sheet Ghost (Haunted with subtle animations and ghost particle effects)
Big Spider (Animated!)
Get it here:
V1.1.0 Patch Notes:
Added 6 new earnable Halloween themed costumes
Mummy Wraps
Little Pumpkins
Witch Hat
Bat Bow Tie
Vampire Collar
Claws
Costume Shop Sale
Halloween Sale! The 6 new earnable spooky costumes and a few others are on a 40% off sale until Nov 3rd.
New Haunted Content
New Trick Or Treat Ability: This ability will activate a random effect when used but has a 1 in 6 chance to instantly detonate you! Plus it's got fun Halloween theming!
New Halloween Special rule preset. In this rule preset you will only be getting the Trick Or Treat ability. Its festive and chaotic!
The Bar has been decorated! Spiders, pumpkins and candy!
The themed content will stick around until Nov 3rd! BUT FEAR NOT! The costumes are staying in the shop and the new ability will still be available with its theming removed.
DLC Costumes may now be seen in the costume shop. (So you can see what they look like in game before buying.)
Various UI changes and tweaks. (Many text buttons have been replaced with Icons.)
Coaster is now click to interact instead of pressing E. Also removed text in favor of symbols.
Ability swapper made more clear. Will now show an 'Ability full. Swap?' confirmation before showing the swap menu.
A few other small tweaks and fixes.
