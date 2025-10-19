Explosive Odds V1.1.0 Spooky Update!

Greetings Boom Bots!

The spooky update is here! This update brings in new Halloween themed costumes plus a fun new ability called Trick or Treat with a new rule preset to go along with it! This update marks the first stop on our development roadmap! Exciting stuff. (See the patch notes before for all changes)

With this update we also launched a new DLC!! The spooky pack DLC which includes 4 cool new hats!

Jack o' Lantern

Candy Bucket (Spills candy if you look too far forwards)

Sheet Ghost (Haunted with subtle animations and ghost particle effects)

Big Spider (Animated!)

Get it here:

V1.1.0 Patch Notes: