Hello Episode 4 gamers!

Got some tweaks, some changes, and some edits coming your way:

Ice cube softlock outside of Mr. Smiley's shop fixed

Deck editing screen has a black bck to make it easier to read

Added scarlet's speech song to E1 orientation CS

You can punch Oss to fight him in E1

Last Oss memory added correct voices

Added a mirror right before the E5 elevator

Pesky little cursor at bottom of suspect list GONE

As always let me know if you run into any bugs! Bugs are scary and I will destroy them. (Some bugs are cool this is hyperbole)

-Bossy