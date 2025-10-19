Hello Episode 4 gamers!
Got some tweaks, some changes, and some edits coming your way:
Ice cube softlock outside of Mr. Smiley's shop fixed
Deck editing screen has a black bck to make it easier to read
Added scarlet's speech song to E1 orientation CS
You can punch Oss to fight him in E1
Last Oss memory added correct voices
Added a mirror right before the E5 elevator
Pesky little cursor at bottom of suspect list GONE
As always let me know if you run into any bugs! Bugs are scary and I will destroy them. (Some bugs are cool this is hyperbole)
-Bossy
Changed files in this update