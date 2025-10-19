 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20455773 Edited 19 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Episode 4 gamers!

Got some tweaks, some changes, and some edits coming your way:

  • Ice cube softlock outside of Mr. Smiley's shop fixed

  • Deck editing screen has a black bck to make it easier to read

  • Added scarlet's speech song to E1 orientation CS

  • You can punch Oss to fight him in E1

  • Last Oss memory added correct voices

  • Added a mirror right before the E5 elevator

  • Pesky little cursor at bottom of suspect list GONE

As always let me know if you run into any bugs! Bugs are scary and I will destroy them. (Some bugs are cool this is hyperbole)

-Bossy

Changed files in this update

Depot 3145371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link