19 October 2025 Build 20455593 Edited 19 October 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Faster Bunnies 1.15.3 Update

Welcome back to another quick little update, Bunny Racers! Today brings another improvement to the new player experience to try to reduce some confusion and rough first runs, as well as a couple little tweaks and fixes here and there.

Bunny Names!

  • Two new names have been added to the list of randomly generated bunny names: "Aurora" and "Meiko", both submitted by players! If you'd like your pet's name added into the game, drop a message in the pinned discussion thread!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed your medals not displaying correctly if you had more than nine of them - the little arrows that allow you to scroll through the overflow on the top left should now be populating correctly.

Tutorial Improvement

  • A third part of the tutorial has now been added that pops up the first time one of your bunnies reaches the age of Seasoned to teach new players about how quickly bunnies age and the fact that Retired bunnies cannot enter races.

  • The tutorial also gifts the player with a free egg that's ready to hatch, helping to counter an otherwise demoralizing first run where you could lose simply because you weren't aware of the fact that you need a steady influx of new bunnies to replace the ones that retire. Hopefully this makes the new player experience a bit less brutal!

Fun Stuff

  • Selecting your prize for winning a Judged Race now comes with a little sound effect and celebratory burst of particles to make the victory feel a little more impactful!

