A third part of the tutorial has now been added that pops up the first time one of your bunnies reaches the age of Seasoned to teach new players about how quickly bunnies age and the fact that Retired bunnies cannot enter races.

The tutorial also gifts the player with a free egg that's ready to hatch, helping to counter an otherwise demoralizing first run where you could lose simply because you weren't aware of the fact that you need a steady influx of new bunnies to replace the ones that retire. Hopefully this makes the new player experience a bit less brutal!