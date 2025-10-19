 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Keeper
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20455538 Edited 19 October 2025 – 17:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Extremely minor patch that addresses the possibility that in older versions, you could enter the Subliminal Space without currency and in new versions, you need to make a purchase to leave. The purchase will be allowed now if you meet that specific criteria.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2997781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link