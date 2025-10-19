Hot Fix 2.3.5 LIVE
Update notes via Steam Community
Extremely minor patch that addresses the possibility that in older versions, you could enter the Subliminal Space without currency and in new versions, you need to make a purchase to leave. The purchase will be allowed now if you meet that specific criteria.
Windows English Depot 2997781
Changed files in this update