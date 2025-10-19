Hi all!

Here I am with a quick round of bugfixes. With the upgrade from Unity 6 to 6.2, there were some quirks with the start menu — sometimes it would appear when it shouldn’t. That’s now been fixed! I also went through other parts of the new version and made the necessary adjustments.

Beyond these bugfixes, I’ve spent a bit more time building the new area of the Silent Forest. The trickiest part so far has been adding the mountain for the next section. While I’m still in the process of adding more models to make it feel fully like a mountain, I think it’s already shaping up nicely.

Even though it’s been a bit quiet on updates the past month, work on the game has not stopped. The newborn is starting to settle into a routine, my wife has been doing an amazing job recovering, and that’s finally giving me more time to dive back into development.

Hopefully next week I’ll have a full devlog ready instead of just a quick update.

See you then, and happy playing!