20 October 2025 Build 20455496 Edited 20 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major cause of desyncs!
  • Game setup now remembers hero and incident settings.
  • Guardian sprites summoned by heroes now go home again after a while.
  • You no longer get incidents that can spawn heroes when heroes are turned off.
  • Saved games that use Cataclystic Expansion are now loadable. (I made the game ignore the bit of bad data in the expansion that was causing the problem.)
  • Surplus guards now distribute themselves across all modules that need guarding, rather than sitting in their barracks.
  • Increased mechanical tentacle length by 40%.
  • Modding: ground troops set to shoot airships now do so consistently.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
Linux 32-bit Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
macOS Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
Linux 64-bit Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
Windows 32-bit Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
