- Fixed a major cause of desyncs!
- Game setup now remembers hero and incident settings.
- Guardian sprites summoned by heroes now go home again after a while.
- You no longer get incidents that can spawn heroes when heroes are turned off.
- Saved games that use Cataclystic Expansion are now loadable. (I made the game ignore the bit of bad data in the expansion that was causing the problem.)
- Surplus guards now distribute themselves across all modules that need guarding, rather than sitting in their barracks.
- Increased mechanical tentacle length by 40%.
- Modding: ground troops set to shoot airships now do so consistently.
Version 1.2.9.3
