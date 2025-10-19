 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20455464 Edited 19 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There's now a mini map to guide players.

It marks:

  • Npcs

  • Enemies

  • Allies

  • Resources

  • and other important information.

It's now possible to move the chat window.

