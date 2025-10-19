Hello everyone! The v2.1.6 update for Little Witch Survivors is now officially live! This update brings two major optimizations: a brand new Encyclopedia System and a solution to the character getting stuck on map obstacles, along with several convenience adjustments and UI improvements. Let's take a detailed look at the specific contents of this update!

🌟 Major Updates

Map Stuck Issue Optimized New Implementation: We have completely revamped the interaction logic between the character and obstacles. Now, when the player approaches the edge of an obstacle, the character will slide smoothly along it instead of getting stuck and unable to move.

Smoother Exploration: Whether you're dodging projectiles or navigating through complex terrain, the controls will feel more fluid, helping you tackle high-difficulty levels with ease! Encyclopedia System Officially Launched All-in-One Data Query: Various in-game information and data can now be viewed uniformly in the Encyclopedia System! This includes, but is not limited to: character attributes, debuffs, bullet types, monster guides, summon information, etc.

Guardian Tome Integrated: The original "Guardian Tome" has been merged into the Encyclopedia System, making it more convenient for everyone to consult and track collections in one place.

Your Portable Database: Whether you're researching build synergies or learning about enemy mechanics, the Encyclopedia System is your best assistant!

⚙️ Other Optimizations & Adjustments

One-Click Max Out-of-Run Growth: The cultivation experience is upgraded! You can now one-click max all upgradeable out-of-run growth attributes, saving time on repetitive operations and quickly starting a new round of adventure.

UI Display Optimized: Improved the UI layout of the Guardian growth interface. It no longer blocks the stage progress bar, making information display clearer.

Tome Booking Feature Enhanced: The Booking feature now has a stacking effect. Bookings of the same type will be merged and displayed, no longer occupying multiple slots, making Tome management more efficient.

Feature Split: Magnet & Shop Refresh: The Magnet effect and Shop Refresh function are now separate! You can freely choose whether to activate them simultaneously, avoiding the awkward situation of being forced to choose one or the other.

🎮 Recommendations

If you are a new player, why not use the Encyclopedia System to quickly familiarize yourself with the game's various settings and mechanics!

Veteran players can experience the new map movement feel and enjoy a smoother combat rhythm.

This update aims to optimize the core experience and provide everyone with more convenient data query functions. Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback! If you encounter any issues in the game or have valuable suggestions, please feel free to contact us in the comments section of this announcement or in the Steam Community discussions.

Enjoy the game!



