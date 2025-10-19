Hello everyone,

Today I learned that the terrible issue making players lose their save happens way more frenquetly than I thought. I directly started working on it and have a fix that should archive your save every 3 minutes and lower corruption probabilities (REALLY lowered). So, in case it still happens once in a while, player should always be able to recover an archive either locally or from the cloud and be fine.

I decided to submit the fix as soon as possible alongside other changes I was working on. I am really sorry to anyone the issue happened to. I hope you understand.

Changelist:

[GAMEPLAY]

Fixed an issue making duplicate stars disappear when putting one in/removing one from favorites

Fixed a couple constellations detection values

Changed some constellations icons to make them look more accurate to real representations

[GENERAL]

Game now asks for your language the first time you start it

Added a system to prevent saves corruption, sorry to everyone who were affected, it should be way better now

Fixed an issue putting the game of screen when resizing under certain conditions

Updated tutorial to have more clearness and indications

[UI]

Added the option to sort stars by increasing price,

Fixed pop ups sometimes staying on screen,

Changed inventory's stars info to advanced version

Thank you and have a great time in Spacenap!