19 October 2025 Build 20455325 Edited 19 October 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today I learned that the terrible issue making players lose their save happens way more frenquetly than I thought. I directly started working on it and have a fix that should archive your save every 3 minutes and lower corruption probabilities (REALLY lowered). So, in case it still happens once in a while, player should always be able to recover an archive either locally or from the cloud and be fine.

I decided to submit the fix as soon as possible alongside other changes I was working on. I am really sorry to anyone the issue happened to. I hope you understand.

Changelist:

[GAMEPLAY]

  • Fixed an issue making duplicate stars disappear when putting one in/removing one from favorites

  • Fixed a couple constellations detection values

  • Changed some constellations icons to make them look more accurate to real representations

[GENERAL]

  • Game now asks for your language the first time you start it

  • Added a system to prevent saves corruption, sorry to everyone who were affected, it should be way better now

  • Fixed an issue putting the game of screen when resizing under certain conditions

  • Updated tutorial to have more clearness and indications

[UI]

  • Added the option to sort stars by increasing price,

  • Fixed pop ups sometimes staying on screen,

  • Changed inventory's stars info to advanced version

Thank you and have a great time in Spacenap!

