19 October 2025 Build 20455302 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug when section rank rewards were not added correctly

-More points for bonus per level conditions like no life lost and all blocks cleared

-Small paddle/ball physics adjustments when ball hits the corner of the paddle.

