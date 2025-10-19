Version 0.2.6.1 Happy Halloween

Updates:

Improved Auto Sacrifice to know about the Devotion Prestige 2 perk.

Total Experience Text is now coloured when reaching Millions, Billions .Trillions, Quadrillions.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an Issue causing Total Level to not update on level up.

Fixed an Issue With Hide and Show Completed in the Thief's Log.

Fixed Viridian Dragon HP Bar showing wrong Combat Style weakness.

Fixed some issues with pathing allowing Bloob to walk over through tree's.

Fixed an Issue with Purchasing Wings/Back cosmetics that require pumpkins costing Gold.