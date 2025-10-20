 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20455216 Edited 20 October 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Victor Initiative is finally out in Early Access!

Watch the trailer:

I'm so so happy to announce that The Victor Initiative is out now in early access. The development of this game so far has been such a wild ride and I can't wait to see you all playing it. If you have any feedback, please leave it in the steam discussion forum, I'll be monitoring it as best as I can and acting accordingly! (Please be nice! I'm more than happy to receive constructive criticism.)

I hope you have fun!
Spacepiano :D

