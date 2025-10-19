- Elo Algorithmus
- Leaderboard
- Some graphic improvements
- Quality of Life features
The Ranking Update - Pre test 0.2.1025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2914241
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2914242
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2914243
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2914244
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update