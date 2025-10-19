 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20455190 Edited 19 October 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Elo Algorithmus
- Leaderboard
- Some graphic improvements
- Quality of Life features

