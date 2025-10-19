 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20455157 Edited 19 October 2025 – 17:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Lots of UI tweaks — menus are prettier, more intuitive, and enhanced with plenty of animations.
  • Gem equipping now has fresh visual effects and a new sound.
  • Tooltips are now disabled during item drag — previously, hovering over another gem while dragging would pop a tooltip.
  • Fixed a bug where green crystal nodes didn’t recalculate after exiting their screen.

