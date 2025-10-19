-Added patch notes within the game
-Fixed a riddle puzzle in the bamboo area
-Fixed the text of a coconut
-Elevator in the Spyre is broken again (in a good way)
-Increased reset delay of boards that move stuff to avoid bugs
-Changed the wording of a puzzle from "Draw" to "Dig"
0.7.0a hotfix
