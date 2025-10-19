I've fixed the driving controls, and I hope driving is more enjoyable now. Sorry for the inconvenience and frustration caused.
You can write me on Discord:
https://discord.gg/63rEt56Qv2
DRIVING CONTROL FIXED
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3949752
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3949755
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update