Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
19 October 2025 Build 20455033 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crafting

  • Enemies now drop items upon death.

  • Simple armor requires Orc leather for production and can only be crafted at the workbench.

Materials

  • New material: Orc leather.

Character

  • Character size adjusted to normal size.

  • Character no longer rotates in idle mode.

  • Animations like attack, pickup, chop, etc., are no longer interrupted and therefore have the full trigger range during attacks.

Build Menu

  • "Snap to Terrain" has been fixed and no longer snaps to invisible colliders.

