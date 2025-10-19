Crafting
Enemies now drop items upon death.
Simple armor requires Orc leather for production and can only be crafted at the workbench.
Materials
New material: Orc leather.
Character
Character size adjusted to normal size.
Character no longer rotates in idle mode.
Animations like attack, pickup, chop, etc., are no longer interrupted and therefore have the full trigger range during attacks.
Build Menu
"Snap to Terrain" has been fixed and no longer snaps to invisible colliders.
Changed files in this update