Fellowship Keeper
19 October 2025 Build 20455000 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Redo the kitchen work

Now, on the kitchen interface, you can quickly select ingredients and cooking methods by clicking on recipes.

Nowadays, the kitchen can produce dishes of different qualities.

2. Fixed the issue where the TextMeshPro component would create an infinite loop and cause the game to freeze when a specific string combination like [Chinese characters + quotation marks + Chinese characters] appeared after the Unity version change.

3. Fixed the issue where items sold by NPCS had no durability.

4. Fixed the issue where items dropped on the ground and those on the ground in the wilderness lacked durability.

5. Fixed the issue where the progress of book research would be lost.

6. Fixed the issue where items in the store's inventory could not be retrieved.

7. Fixed the issue where the fishing interface would get stuck after the fishing rod's durability was exhausted.

8. Fixed the issue where levels 4 and 5 of the kitchen Skill would actually reduce the bonus.

9. Adjust the prices of some equipment and the materials consumed.

10. Optimize the texts of tasks such as "The Mystery of the Stolen Porcelain" and "The Difficult-to-Dance Crane".

