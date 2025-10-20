New DLC Release

This update to Squirmish: The Videogame is required to access features unlocked by the new DLC: Biscuit Sisters vs. Gravy Brothers 24-Card Booster Set.

The new DLC adds 24 cards to the game, including two new groups, plus a new solo play experience called FOOD FIGHTS!



The Biscuit Sisters Vs. The Gravy Brothers 24-Card Booster Set

New Halloween-Themed Card

Being October, this update adds a free brand new Halloween-themed card to the game, where it joins Punkin Haid and the other six members of the Halloweenies group.

This card does not require any DLC and is available in the FULL version of Squirmish as well as the DEMO.

Changes to Placement-Triggered Abilities

In Squirmish, a placement event occurs when a card first enters the arena, whether it's placed in an unoccupied location or replacing another card in the arena.

Card placement can occur:

at the beginning of the game when starters are placed

during the Place a Card or Move Step

as a card ability action (see Cherry On Top)

when resolving a Consolation Prize

In the core set, the only placement-triggered ability is the notorious Fermented Nightshade, the special ability of Hobblebob.

However, the new Biscuits vs. Gravy DLC introduces three more cards with placement-triggered abilities: Giggler, Woggle, and Poggle.

Starter placement will now trigger placement-triggered abilities.

Since the release of Squirmish: The Videogame, we have not been treating starter placement as a placement-triggering event. Hobblebob was the only card affected by this, and in the beginning, we also didn't allow Fermented Nightshade to target Hobblebob. It felt like triggering Fermented Nightshade at starter placement just produced game play that was not fun. Placing Hobblebob as a starter was low risk and often just eliminated the opponent's starter, with no Consolation Prize awarded.

Sometime over the last year, we changed the interpretation of Fermented Nightshade to include Hobblebob as a target for removal. This makes placing Hobblebob as a starter a bit more risky, since if it becomes the first card placed, it will be the only valid target for Fermented Nightshade and must remove itself.

With that, and the addition of new cards with placement-triggered abilities, (Giggler, Woggle, and Poggle), we decided to experiment with making starter placement a placement-triggering event. The resulting interactions, although rare, are very interesting, so we decided to enable it in this update.

Consolation Prize placement no longer triggers placement-triggered abilities

While experimenting with starter placement triggers, we discovered that some Consolation Prize card placements were not reliably triggering in PvP games and that the fix for this was technically complex, especially with the addition of the new cards.

Additionally, since Consolation Prizes are awarded during play stoppage by the Referee flavor-wise, it doesn't seem unreasonable for some game rules to be suspended for Consolation Prize resolution.

So, to keep placement trigger handling consistent across all play variations, Consolation Prizes no longer trigger placement-triggered abilities. You can still place any of these cards as a consolation prize, but their placement won't trigger their placement-triggered abilities or, if Giggler is in play, it's Old Switcheroo ability won't trigger either.

How to report bugs and give feedback

Please use one of these places to report bugs or send feedback:

When possible, we recommend joining the Squirmish Discord server and reporting there. It's where we center our community building and a place where you can also find:

Important game announcements

Sneak peeks at new cards and features

Answers to your game rules questions

Discussions about new card designs

Squirmish artwork, in various stages of completion

The Squirmish Discord also supports Squirmish: The Card Game of Brawling Beasties, so you can keep up with the cardboard version as well as the digital one.