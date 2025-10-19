We have a much larger update planned within a few weeks. Until then, our updates will still be focused on visual improvements and cleanup.
Version v0.68.9 is now live on the main branch.
Version v0.70 [Beta]
-Greatly reduced the delay on the remaining audio and visual effects.
-Updated the equipment gallery to use the same visuals as the in-game equipment menu.
-The equipment window now fades out after selecting equipment instead of instantly vanishing.
-Fixed Cloudburst never wearing off.
Version 0.70
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed depots in beta branch