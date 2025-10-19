 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454954
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We have a much larger update planned within a few weeks. Until then, our updates will still be focused on visual improvements and cleanup.

Version v0.68.9 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.70 [Beta]
-Greatly reduced the delay on the remaining audio and visual effects.
-Updated the equipment gallery to use the same visuals as the in-game equipment menu.
-The equipment window now fades out after selecting equipment instead of instantly vanishing.
-Fixed Cloudburst never wearing off.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1217111
