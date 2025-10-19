We have a much larger update planned within a few weeks. Until then, our updates will still be focused on visual improvements and cleanup.



Version v0.68.9 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.70 [Beta]

-Greatly reduced the delay on the remaining audio and visual effects.

-Updated the equipment gallery to use the same visuals as the in-game equipment menu.

-The equipment window now fades out after selecting equipment instead of instantly vanishing.

-Fixed Cloudburst never wearing off.