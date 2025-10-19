 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454942
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Platform Adjustments

Linux and Windows:

- **Pedestrians on the streets** have been temporarily disabled.

Linux:

- Some **water effects** have been disabled due to **visual bugs** on this version.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2408061
Linux 64-bit Depot 2408062
