### Mechanics



- Block is simplier, just prevents damage and no longer goes away after a monster attacks you. Rebalanced a lot of cards and items around new block.

- New starting deck, removed Reclaim card



### UI



- Show damage to block on health bar

- You can now drag a card anywhere to play it istead of needing to drag it onto the board

- Upgrade card now have a yellow title instead of default maroon

- Make status tooltips listed below item tooltips be distinict and have smaller font

- Goblin Priest now animates every time it buffes another goblin, not just the first time the priest is revealed

- Improve timing and postioning of buff/debuff animations

- Make the energy meter flash red when you explore with full energy

- You can now click on the background of the deck modal to close it

- When you only have one shuffle remaining, hide shuffle count label (to encorage new players not to hoard shuffles)

- In Select Class & Challenge Floor menu, support tooltips explaining status effects

- Draw a line from necromancers to the tiles they are targeting

- Use new stairs art for "Confirm Descend" modal

- Add new shield art and always show full amount of damage you take when exploring a tile (i.e. no longer subtract block) & swap block banner in health bar for a shield icon (should be easier for new players to understand)

- Shrink text size on cards if it takes up 4 lines or more so that text doesn't overflow

- Clean up card keyword descriptions and standarize terminology for overkill & splash



### Balance



- Goblins are now 2 strenth instead of 1. Goblin Warriors are now 3 strenth instead of 2.

- Slightly decrease monster count on Goblin Floor & Crypts



### Bugfixes



- Fixed goblin archers not attacking if they were moved by the goblin king the same turn

- Fix bug where tiles that Necormancer were targeting are not saved & resulting in necromancers summoning nothing if you save and reload

- Fixed Rampage not giving your next attack overkill

- Passive monsters no longer get red highlight when hovering over adjacent tiles

- Fix shuffle tooltip refer to wrong number of shuffles

- Instead of confirm descent banner saying "2 XP Orbs remaining" it now says "2 Experience Orbs" remaining

- Fix tooltip position jumping the first time it's displayed

- Fix monster warning icons showing up breifly when they shouldn't after a tile is uncovered but before monster is spawned

- Fix typo in Reaper boss description

- Fix "Open chest before descending" message not showing up for stairs

- Fix cards in gain card modal sometimes not getting bigger when hovered

- Fix item curses not being shown in character creation screen

- Fix bug where tooltip gets frozen on screen if object that had tooltip was removed from game

- Update tutorial to introduce new block mechanics (and streamline ordering of tutorial popups)