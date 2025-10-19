### Mechanics
- Block is simplier, just prevents damage and no longer goes away after a monster attacks you. Rebalanced a lot of cards and items around new block.
- New starting deck, removed Reclaim card
### UI
- Show damage to block on health bar
- You can now drag a card anywhere to play it istead of needing to drag it onto the board
- Upgrade card now have a yellow title instead of default maroon
- Make status tooltips listed below item tooltips be distinict and have smaller font
- Goblin Priest now animates every time it buffes another goblin, not just the first time the priest is revealed
- Improve timing and postioning of buff/debuff animations
- Make the energy meter flash red when you explore with full energy
- You can now click on the background of the deck modal to close it
- When you only have one shuffle remaining, hide shuffle count label (to encorage new players not to hoard shuffles)
- In Select Class & Challenge Floor menu, support tooltips explaining status effects
- Draw a line from necromancers to the tiles they are targeting
- Use new stairs art for "Confirm Descend" modal
- Add new shield art and always show full amount of damage you take when exploring a tile (i.e. no longer subtract block) & swap block banner in health bar for a shield icon (should be easier for new players to understand)
- Shrink text size on cards if it takes up 4 lines or more so that text doesn't overflow
- Clean up card keyword descriptions and standarize terminology for overkill & splash
### Balance
- Goblins are now 2 strenth instead of 1. Goblin Warriors are now 3 strenth instead of 2.
- Slightly decrease monster count on Goblin Floor & Crypts
### Bugfixes
- Fixed goblin archers not attacking if they were moved by the goblin king the same turn
- Fix bug where tiles that Necormancer were targeting are not saved & resulting in necromancers summoning nothing if you save and reload
- Fixed Rampage not giving your next attack overkill
- Passive monsters no longer get red highlight when hovering over adjacent tiles
- Fix shuffle tooltip refer to wrong number of shuffles
- Instead of confirm descent banner saying "2 XP Orbs remaining" it now says "2 Experience Orbs" remaining
- Fix tooltip position jumping the first time it's displayed
- Fix monster warning icons showing up breifly when they shouldn't after a tile is uncovered but before monster is spawned
- Fix typo in Reaper boss description
- Fix "Open chest before descending" message not showing up for stairs
- Fix cards in gain card modal sometimes not getting bigger when hovered
- Fix item curses not being shown in character creation screen
- Fix bug where tooltip gets frozen on screen if object that had tooltip was removed from game
- Update tutorial to introduce new block mechanics (and streamline ordering of tutorial popups)
