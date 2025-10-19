Update, Version 20251019
[The Mages Guild]After you have met Hououin for the first time. He now appears in your relationship menu.
[The Mages Guild]Added dialogs for Hououin.
[The Mages Guild]Hououin can now train your fire element proficiency. It will increase your relationship with him.
[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (The internal area.)
[Jiru Island]The external area of The House in the Mountains is no longer marked as WIP.
[Butterfly]The external area of the House in the Mountains is now considered a Jiru generic outdoor area. Thus, you can teleport from there.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a Beasthrys near the mountain entrance.
[The Dolovian Camp]New Game Mechanics: Dolovian Teleport Circles. The Dolovians have their own teleportation system. They use those instead of the Butterfly Wings, while you can use both.)
【法师公会】在你首次遇到凤凰院之后，他会出现在你的关系界面中。
【法师公会】为凤凰院加入了对话内容。
【法师公会】凤凰院现在可以训练你的火元素熟练度。这会提高你和他的关系度。
【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （室内的区域）
【吉鲁岛】山中小屋的室外区域不再被标记为施工中。
【蝴蝶之翼】山中小屋的室外区域现在被认为一个吉鲁岛的普通室外区域。所以蝴蝶之翼的传送规则在那里适用。
【多洛维营地】在山路的入口附近加入了一个碧丝崔斯雕像。
【多洛维营地】新机制：多洛维传送阵（基本上多洛维有他们自己的传送机制，他们不使用蝴蝶。不过你可以两种都用。）
