English##########Content################[The Mages Guild]After you have met Hououin for the first time. He now appears in your relationship menu.[The Mages Guild]Added dialogs for Hououin.[The Mages Guild]Hououin can now train your fire element proficiency. It will increase your relationship with him.[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (The internal area.)[Jiru Island]The external area of The House in the Mountains is no longer marked as WIP.[Butterfly]The external area of the House in the Mountains is now considered a Jiru generic outdoor area. Thus, you can teleport from there.[The Dolovian Camp]Added a Beasthrys near the mountain entrance.[The Dolovian Camp]New Game Mechanics: Dolovian Teleport Circles. The Dolovians have their own teleportation system. They use those instead of the Butterfly Wings, while you can use both.)简体中文##########Content################【法师公会】在你首次遇到凤凰院之后，他会出现在你的关系界面中。【法师公会】为凤凰院加入了对话内容。【法师公会】凤凰院现在可以训练你的火元素熟练度。这会提高你和他的关系度。【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （室内的区域）【吉鲁岛】山中小屋的室外区域不再被标记为施工中。【蝴蝶之翼】山中小屋的室外区域现在被认为一个吉鲁岛的普通室外区域。所以蝴蝶之翼的传送规则在那里适用。【多洛维营地】在山路的入口附近加入了一个碧丝崔斯雕像。【多洛维营地】新机制：多洛维传送阵（基本上多洛维有他们自己的传送机制，他们不使用蝴蝶。不过你可以两种都用。）