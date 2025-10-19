Added 30 new story notes for Aegis Rock and Tharion’s Fall

Added special chests to Aegis Rock and Tharion’s Fall

Added keys for the new chests

Added new named items to Tharion’s Fall

Improved performance related to shadows (experimental)

Expanded the world map

Note:

Since some players seem to experience performance issues, I’ve slightly lowered the shadow quality, just enough to keep things looking decent.

Even though this reduces memory usage significantly, it doesn’t mean the game can be played without a GPU.

Because the game uses dynamic lighting and shadows for the day-and-night cycle, it will always require a proper graphics card.

While the cycle isn’t yet fully relevant, it will be in the future, so I won’t remove dynamic lighting or its shadows.

You won’t notice much difference on high settings, but lower settings will show it more clearly.

I’ll continue testing and adjust it as needed, it’s not final yet.

Kind regards,

Mark Koch

And never forget: Have Fun!