19 October 2025 Build 20454842 Edited 19 October 2025 – 15:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 30 new story notes for Aegis Rock and Tharion’s Fall

  • Added special chests to Aegis Rock and Tharion’s Fall

  • Added keys for the new chests

  • Added new named items to Tharion’s Fall

  • Improved performance related to shadows (experimental)

  • Expanded the world map

Note:
Since some players seem to experience performance issues, I’ve slightly lowered the shadow quality, just enough to keep things looking decent.
Even though this reduces memory usage significantly, it doesn’t mean the game can be played without a GPU.
Because the game uses dynamic lighting and shadows for the day-and-night cycle, it will always require a proper graphics card.
While the cycle isn’t yet fully relevant, it will be in the future, so I won’t remove dynamic lighting or its shadows.
You won’t notice much difference on high settings, but lower settings will show it more clearly.
I’ll continue testing and adjust it as needed, it’s not final yet.

Kind regards,
Mark Koch
And never forget: Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2524951
