v2.80.0 Release Notes
- Fixed bug where, after leaving a shop and returning, its inventory is restored back to its original supply instead of reflecting purchased and sold items. (Thanks Tarquin McFluffy)
- Fixed bug where, after freeing a captured Guardian during a fate encounter like "Catch of the Day", and then winning the battle, the guardian is trapped in the net. (Thanks Abaloneiro)
- Fixed bug where Ross's rare relics wasn't selling relics. This bug likely also affected other shops from selling their artifact/satchel quota. Note: The fix for this issue won't alter existing shops with inventory already spawned, but will fix future instances when exploring the shop. (Thanks Garylove00 and Tarquin McFluffy).
- Fixed bug where Orb of Insight wasn't triggering its effect. (Thanks KristonValehart)
Note: This is not the major update originally slated for v2.80, but represents another hot-fix patch for v2.70 major update.
Changed files in this update