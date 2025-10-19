 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20454807 Edited 19 October 2025 – 15:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v2.80.0 Release Notes

  1. Fixed bug where, after leaving a shop and returning, its inventory is restored back to its original supply instead of reflecting purchased and sold items. (Thanks Tarquin McFluffy)
  2. Fixed bug where, after freeing a captured Guardian during a fate encounter like "Catch of the Day", and then winning the battle, the guardian is trapped in the net. (Thanks Abaloneiro)
  3. Fixed bug where Ross's rare relics wasn't selling relics. This bug likely also affected other shops from selling their artifact/satchel quota. Note: The fix for this issue won't alter existing shops with inventory already spawned, but will fix future instances when exploring the shop. (Thanks Garylove00 and Tarquin McFluffy).
  4. Fixed bug where Orb of Insight wasn't triggering its effect. (Thanks KristonValehart)


Note: This is not the major update originally slated for v2.80, but represents another hot-fix patch for v2.70 major update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1681841
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1681842
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1681843
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link