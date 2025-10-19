 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20454758 Edited 19 October 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 NEW FEATURES

  • New Content: 3 tracks, 4 challenges 54 stars total - leaderboards disabled for testing
  • New Sensors: Front/Side Acceleration, Wall Distance
  • New Achievements: Drift Master, Terminal Velocity
  • Lap Notifications: Shown when completing new best lap

🧠 NETWORKS

  • DriftMaster: New network specialized for drifting
  • Updated Networks: Eagle, Rhino, Sleipnir with brake control
  • Removed: Cheetah network

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS

  • Distance Display: All units now metric (m, km/h)
  • UI Scaling: Better scaling across resolutions
  • Sensor Editor: Better descriptions and naming
  • Population Settings: Higher default population size
  • Decimal Precision: Unified across all displays

🐛 FIXES

  • Fixed: Reward Sliders: Values no longer reset when saving
  • Fixed: Leaderboards: Upload rate limiting issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3312031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link