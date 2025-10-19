🚀 NEW FEATURES
- New Content: 3 tracks, 4 challenges 54 stars total - leaderboards disabled for testing
- New Sensors: Front/Side Acceleration, Wall Distance
- New Achievements: Drift Master, Terminal Velocity
- Lap Notifications: Shown when completing new best lap
🧠 NETWORKS
- DriftMaster: New network specialized for drifting
- Updated Networks: Eagle, Rhino, Sleipnir with brake control
- Removed: Cheetah network
🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS
- Distance Display: All units now metric (m, km/h)
- UI Scaling: Better scaling across resolutions
- Sensor Editor: Better descriptions and naming
- Population Settings: Higher default population size
- Decimal Precision: Unified across all displays
🐛 FIXES
- Fixed: Reward Sliders: Values no longer reset when saving
- Fixed: Leaderboards: Upload rate limiting issues
Changed files in this update