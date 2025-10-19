Fixed a bunch of translation mistakes and missing texts



Fixed steam achievements not being unlocked (Go to the achievement menu to update previously unlocked achievment)



Fixed fullscreen preferences not being saved



Fixed some signals that were causing weird behaviours after finishing a shop (battles were ended early, slot machine overlapped with other events etc...)



Added some tutorials to explain the reroll and slot upgrade features



Added a lock icon to clarify wich slots will remain the same when rerolling



Web status effect can no longer make every reel sticky (you always roll at least one now)



Tweaked the spell slot visual effect to make it less dizzying



Fixed a few incorrect weapon descriptions



Made some balancing changes regarding weakness and vulnerability (now decreased by 5 each turn)



Fixed the error messages when trying to buy a Swap upgrade without a slot selected



Changed the setting menu to make it more legible



Changed the weapon cards to better display how many uses you have left



Hello everyone !First, thank you for checking out the game! I have read all your comments and spent the past few days fixing all the bugs in the release version as well as improving some quality of life things.Here's a quick overview of the changes:That's about all the major things I fixed, I also made some tiny tweaks to text positions and Z orders of elements.I will continue to read all your comments and fix all the bugs we encounter. At the same time I'm working on adding a bunch of new content in a soon to be released 1.1 update!You can join our discord to keep up with developement :)Thanks again for playing!PeacePierre