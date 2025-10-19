 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454751 Edited 19 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone !

First, thank you for checking out the game! I have read all your comments and spent the past few days fixing all the bugs in the release version as well as improving some quality of life things.

Here's a quick overview of the changes:
  • Fixed a bunch of translation mistakes and missing texts
  • Fixed steam achievements not being unlocked (Go to the achievement menu to update previously unlocked achievment)
  • Fixed fullscreen preferences not being saved
  • Fixed some signals that were causing weird behaviours after finishing a shop (battles were ended early, slot machine overlapped with other events etc...)
  • Added some tutorials to explain the reroll and slot upgrade features
  • Added a lock icon to clarify wich slots will remain the same when rerolling
  • Web status effect can no longer make every reel sticky (you always roll at least one now)
  • Tweaked the spell slot visual effect to make it less dizzying
  • Fixed a few incorrect weapon descriptions
  • Made some balancing changes regarding weakness and vulnerability (now decreased by 5 each turn)
  • Fixed the error messages when trying to buy a Swap upgrade without a slot selected
  • Changed the setting menu to make it more legible
  • Changed the weapon cards to better display how many uses you have left


That's about all the major things I fixed, I also made some tiny tweaks to text positions and Z orders of elements.

I will continue to read all your comments and fix all the bugs we encounter. At the same time I'm working on adding a bunch of new content in a soon to be released 1.1 update!
You can join our discord to keep up with developement :)

Thanks again for playing!
Peace
Pierre

