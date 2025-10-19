First, thank you for checking out the game! I have read all your comments and spent the past few days fixing all the bugs in the release version as well as improving some quality of life things.
Here's a quick overview of the changes:
- Fixed a bunch of translation mistakes and missing texts
- Fixed steam achievements not being unlocked (Go to the achievement menu to update previously unlocked achievment)
- Fixed fullscreen preferences not being saved
- Fixed some signals that were causing weird behaviours after finishing a shop (battles were ended early, slot machine overlapped with other events etc...)
- Added some tutorials to explain the reroll and slot upgrade features
- Added a lock icon to clarify wich slots will remain the same when rerolling
- Web status effect can no longer make every reel sticky (you always roll at least one now)
- Tweaked the spell slot visual effect to make it less dizzying
- Fixed a few incorrect weapon descriptions
- Made some balancing changes regarding weakness and vulnerability (now decreased by 5 each turn)
- Fixed the error messages when trying to buy a Swap upgrade without a slot selected
- Changed the setting menu to make it more legible
- Changed the weapon cards to better display how many uses you have left
That's about all the major things I fixed, I also made some tiny tweaks to text positions and Z orders of elements.
I will continue to read all your comments and fix all the bugs we encounter. At the same time I'm working on adding a bunch of new content in a soon to be released 1.1 update!
You can join our discord to keep up with developement :)
Thanks again for playing!
Peace
Pierre
Changed files in this update