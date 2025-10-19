More circumstances where tile replacements caused the game to hang were resolved. Please report this big, or any other circumstances where the game enters a state where it is not interactible (usually aside from still being able to adjust volume) and I'll be happy to continue resolving them.



Fixed the Egg Nest not properly restoring to its prior state when a run save is reloaded



Resolved an issue introduced by a previous path where replaced tiles did not carry over the higher stats between their pre-change and post-change counterparts. Burn down that rainforest tile with no fear for it losing its resource power! (but protect rainforests in the real)!



Fixed a few situations where game speed would slow down



Thank you all again so much for playing my game. Look forward to future fixes as well as news of my next game on the near horizon : )