 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20454718 Edited 19 October 2025 – 14:59:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • More circumstances where tile replacements caused the game to hang were resolved. Please report this big, or any other circumstances where the game enters a state where it is not interactible (usually aside from still being able to adjust volume) and I'll be happy to continue resolving them.
  • Fixed the Egg Nest not properly restoring to its prior state when a run save is reloaded
  • Resolved an issue introduced by a previous path where replaced tiles did not carry over the higher stats between their pre-change and post-change counterparts. Burn down that rainforest tile with no fear for it losing its resource power! (but protect rainforests in the real)!
  • Fixed a few situations where game speed would slow down

Thank you all again so much for playing my game. Look forward to future fixes as well as news of my next game on the near horizon : )

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4045891
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 4045892
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 4045893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link