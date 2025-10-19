 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20454709
Hey everyone,

this update fixes the Unity Security Issue and issues when reporting Steam Achievements.

Changes

  • Updated Unity Version (fixing Unity Security Issue CVE-2025-59489)

  • Fixed an issue in Steam Achievement Reporting, which affected some players.

    • On game start, all missing steam achievements should be reported now

  • Fixed visual bug in controller assignment popup, if it appeared while a tutorial was open (i.e. by disconnecting a controller)

  • Ships section in Treasury now states that its for exploration mode


Happy sailing!

