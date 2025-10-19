Hey everyone,
this update fixes the Unity Security Issue and issues when reporting Steam Achievements.
Changes
Updated Unity Version (fixing Unity Security Issue CVE-2025-59489)
Fixed an issue in Steam Achievement Reporting, which affected some players.
On game start, all missing steam achievements should be reported now
Fixed visual bug in controller assignment popup, if it appeared while a tutorial was open (i.e. by disconnecting a controller)
Ships section in Treasury now states that its for exploration mode
Happy sailing!
Changed files in this update