Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.10.19 now live. Here is what changed:
Improvements:
Updated Runesmith notification to display number of required souls
Changed disenchanting tab to show error notification when skill is missing
Added short cooldown to legendary chest lockpick to prevent accidental inputs
Fixes:
Fixed player getting locked after legendary enemy cutscene when quickslot menu was open
Fixed time scale issue when popup appears during legendary enemy cutscene
Fixed Outlaw Veteran not throwing traps
Fixed dungeon spawning two boss enemies
Fixed David and Goliath achievement not working
Fixed Wooden Sword not increasing damage when upgraded
Fixed incorrect count of notification when depositing materials to outpost storage
Fixed enemies receiving fall damage when using ladder
Fixed incorrect ground fog color alpha value
Fixed error when trying to unlock knowledge skill without the corresponding skill book
