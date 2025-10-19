 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20454694 Edited 19 October 2025 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.10.19 now live. Here is what changed:

Improvements:

  • Updated Runesmith notification to display number of required souls

  • Changed disenchanting tab to show error notification when skill is missing

  • Added short cooldown to legendary chest lockpick to prevent accidental inputs

Fixes:

  • Fixed player getting locked after legendary enemy cutscene when quickslot menu was open

  • Fixed time scale issue when popup appears during legendary enemy cutscene

  • Fixed Outlaw Veteran not throwing traps

  • Fixed dungeon spawning two boss enemies

  • Fixed David and Goliath achievement not working

  • Fixed Wooden Sword not increasing damage when upgraded

  • Fixed incorrect count of notification when depositing materials to outpost storage

  • Fixed enemies receiving fall damage when using ladder

  • Fixed incorrect ground fog color alpha value

  • Fixed error when trying to unlock knowledge skill without the corresponding skill book

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link