REWARD POINTS SYSTEM OVERHAUL

- Renamed "Roleplay Points" to "Reward Points" throughout the game

- GMs can now grant 1-100 Reward Points at once with /grant_ppoint <player> <reason> <amount>

- Increased XP purchase rate: 15,000 XP per Reward Point

- Re-enabled art training with Reward Points (Plateau cost = level number)

- Added Forge item creation using Reward Points

- Implemented 200 Reward Point spending limit per rolling 7-day window

- Enhanced error messages showing when spending limit resets and how many tokens will be available

- Updated help screens with comprehensive Reward Points information



MULTI-GUILD BALANCE

- Re-enabled XP penalty for players in multiple guilds

- Players in 2 guilds receive 50% XP from all sources

- Players in 3 guilds receive 33% XP from all sources

- Penalty applies to all XP gains including Reward Point purchases



BEQUEATH IMPROVEMENTS

- Increased maximum bequeath amount to 100,000 XP

- Removed double XP penalty - you only lose what you give

- Bequeath is no longer removed upon house demotion (only when leaving all houses)



MARE XP INCREASE

- Increased XP gains for PMares



QUALITY OF LIFE

- Added Personal Vault item usage - use certain items directly from your vault

- Added Recharge option to right-click menus

- Improved right-click menu organization (Destroy moved to end)

- Adjusted idle timeout: 15 minutes for players, 30 minutes for GMs



ART CHANGES

- Distress Call learn requirement reduced to Orbit 15 (from Orbit 40)

- Removed crest requirement for Rally and Cup summons

- Sacrifice and Corrupt Essence only lost when completely leaving all houses



HOTKEY UPDATES

- F8 now leads to Dark Awakening entrance

- F6 leads to Grand Hall of Wisdom

- F7 hotkey Grandma's marketplace



FORGE SYSTEM

- New forge interface and graphics

- Players can forge items using Reward Points



BUG FIXES

- Fixed critical bug where "Imprison Mare" menu option was cleansing instead of imprisoning

- Fixed thread safety issues in Destroy Item feature

- Fixed spending limit calculation and date tracking

- Fixed token persistence issues across sessions

- Improved error logging for debugging

