19 October 2025 Build 20454691 Edited 19 October 2025 – 14:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
REWARD POINTS SYSTEM OVERHAUL
- Renamed "Roleplay Points" to "Reward Points" throughout the game
- GMs can now grant 1-100 Reward Points at once with /grant_ppoint <player> <reason> <amount>
- Increased XP purchase rate: 15,000 XP per Reward Point
- Re-enabled art training with Reward Points (Plateau cost = level number)
- Added Forge item creation using Reward Points
- Implemented 200 Reward Point spending limit per rolling 7-day window
- Enhanced error messages showing when spending limit resets and how many tokens will be available
- Updated help screens with comprehensive Reward Points information

MULTI-GUILD BALANCE
- Re-enabled XP penalty for players in multiple guilds
- Players in 2 guilds receive 50% XP from all sources
- Players in 3 guilds receive 33% XP from all sources
- Penalty applies to all XP gains including Reward Point purchases

BEQUEATH IMPROVEMENTS
- Increased maximum bequeath amount to 100,000 XP
- Removed double XP penalty - you only lose what you give
- Bequeath is no longer removed upon house demotion (only when leaving all houses)

MARE XP INCREASE
- Increased XP gains for PMares

QUALITY OF LIFE
- Added Personal Vault item usage - use certain items directly from your vault
- Added Recharge option to right-click menus
- Improved right-click menu organization (Destroy moved to end)
- Adjusted idle timeout: 15 minutes for players, 30 minutes for GMs

ART CHANGES
- Distress Call learn requirement reduced to Orbit 15 (from Orbit 40)
- Removed crest requirement for Rally and Cup summons
- Sacrifice and Corrupt Essence only lost when completely leaving all houses

HOTKEY UPDATES
- F8 now leads to Dark Awakening entrance
- F6 leads to Grand Hall of Wisdom
- F7 hotkey Grandma's marketplace

FORGE SYSTEM
- New forge interface and graphics
- Players can forge items using Reward Points

BUG FIXES
- Fixed critical bug where "Imprison Mare" menu option was cleansing instead of imprisoning
- Fixed thread safety issues in Destroy Item feature
- Fixed spending limit calculation and date tracking
- Fixed token persistence issues across sessions
- Improved error logging for debugging

