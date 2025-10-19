REWARD POINTS SYSTEM OVERHAUL
- Renamed "Roleplay Points" to "Reward Points" throughout the game
- GMs can now grant 1-100 Reward Points at once with /grant_ppoint <player> <reason> <amount>
- Increased XP purchase rate: 15,000 XP per Reward Point
- Re-enabled art training with Reward Points (Plateau cost = level number)
- Added Forge item creation using Reward Points
- Implemented 200 Reward Point spending limit per rolling 7-day window
- Enhanced error messages showing when spending limit resets and how many tokens will be available
- Updated help screens with comprehensive Reward Points information
MULTI-GUILD BALANCE
- Re-enabled XP penalty for players in multiple guilds
- Players in 2 guilds receive 50% XP from all sources
- Players in 3 guilds receive 33% XP from all sources
- Penalty applies to all XP gains including Reward Point purchases
BEQUEATH IMPROVEMENTS
- Increased maximum bequeath amount to 100,000 XP
- Removed double XP penalty - you only lose what you give
- Bequeath is no longer removed upon house demotion (only when leaving all houses)
MARE XP INCREASE
- Increased XP gains for PMares
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Added Personal Vault item usage - use certain items directly from your vault
- Added Recharge option to right-click menus
- Improved right-click menu organization (Destroy moved to end)
- Adjusted idle timeout: 15 minutes for players, 30 minutes for GMs
ART CHANGES
- Distress Call learn requirement reduced to Orbit 15 (from Orbit 40)
- Removed crest requirement for Rally and Cup summons
- Sacrifice and Corrupt Essence only lost when completely leaving all houses
HOTKEY UPDATES
- F8 now leads to Dark Awakening entrance
- F6 leads to Grand Hall of Wisdom
- F7 hotkey Grandma's marketplace
FORGE SYSTEM
- New forge interface and graphics
- Players can forge items using Reward Points
BUG FIXES
- Fixed critical bug where "Imprison Mare" menu option was cleansing instead of imprisoning
- Fixed thread safety issues in Destroy Item feature
- Fixed spending limit calculation and date tracking
- Fixed token persistence issues across sessions
- Improved error logging for debugging
Underlight 3.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Underlight Player & PTR Builds Depot 980731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update